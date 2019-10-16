TOKYO – Japan coach Jamie Joseph refers to wings Kenki Fukuoka and Kotaro Matsushima as 'Ferraris' but South Africa plan to unleash their own speed demons against the hosts in Sunday's quarterfinal.
"We've definitely got a few Ferraris out there as well," said Springboks fullback Willie Le Roux. "I don't think I'm one of them – I'm more of a bakkie person – a Toyota bakkie."
Le Roux's comparison of himself to the bakkie, or pick-up truck, elicited chuckles from the press.
In reality, the 30-year-old is no slouch on attack. And he hopes to tee up wings Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, above, to cause chaos.
"The guys who will play this weekend are fast, and if I get an opportunity to play as well, I will do my best to put them away and put them in space," said Le Roux.