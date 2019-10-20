TOKYO – South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard is ready to kick Japan out of their own World Cup.
The Springboks face the host nation in the last quarter-final in Tokyo on Sunday night, and Pollard, above, is determined that will be the end of the road for the Brave Blossoms.
The 25-year-old, who overtook Percy Montgomery as South Africa’s leading points scorer in Rugby World Cup history earlier in the tournament, was practising his kicking in the rain at Tokyo Stadium on Friday evening.
And now he plans to put the boot in on Japan’s hopes of glory, whether that’s from the kicking tee or with a drop goal.
“I’m not going to give away any secrets here, or our gameplan,” he said. “But it’s play-off rugby, and we all know the history of penalties in World Cups.