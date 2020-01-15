JOHANNESBURG – The South African Institute for Drug-free Sport (Saids) are “ready to go” with their case against Springbok and Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi, who was last year charged with using multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites following a random drugs test.
Dyantyi’s representatives and Saids have, however, yet to settle on a date for a hearing, following the winger’s request late last year for an extension to gather additional evidence and information.
“Dyantyi contested the charge and asked for an extension before any hearing could take place, but we are hopeful and optimistic that something might happen by mid-February,” Saids chief executive Khalid Galant confirmed yesterday.
“We are ready to go.”
The 25-year-old Dyantyi, who was named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of 2018 following a sensational debut season with the Springboks, was subjected to a random doping test in July last year and subsequently found to have used banned substances.