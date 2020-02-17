CAPE TOWN - The 20th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards is happening in Berlin, Germany on Monday night.
South Africans are featuring not only as nominees for awards but host on the evening, Actor Hugh Grant also chose to open the evening with those words spoked by former South African President Nelson Mandela, when he said:"Sport has the power to change the world..."
South Africa is represented at the Awards evening by Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi and a few teammates (Category: Team of the Year) as well as Olympic and Paralympic swimmer Natalie du Toit ( Category: Best Sporting Moment of the last 20 years).
South Africa's dual Olympic and Paralympic swimmer
VIDEO: @natsdutoit speaks about her nomination for the @laureussport Best Sporting Moment of the last 20 years. Fingers crossed for Natalie du Toit at tonight's #Laureus20 Sports Awards 🇿🇦🤞 @iolsport #sportunitesus #Berlin
