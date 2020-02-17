Springbok rugby legend Bryan Habana has been inducted as the 69th member of the Laureus World Sports Academy in Berlin on Saturday, before today’s 20th anniversary Laureus Sports Awards in Berlin.

CAPE TOWN - The 20th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards is happening in Berlin, Germany on Monday night. 

South Africans are featuring not only as nominees for awards but host on the evening,  Actor Hugh Grant also chose to open the evening with those words spoked by former South African President Nelson Mandela, when he said:"Sport has the power to change the world..."

South Africa is represented at the Awards evening by Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi and a few teammates (Category: Team of the Year) as well as Olympic and Paralympic swimmer Natalie du Toit ( Category: Best Sporting Moment of the last 20 years). 

Natalie du Toit, pictured here carrying the Olympic flame in Cape Town, is one of the nominees in Berlin on Monday night. Photo:: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)
South Africa's dual Olympic and Paralympic swimmer 


IOL Sport's Ashfak Mohamed is in Berlin and shared a number of images and video from the red carpet and the venue for the Awards. 

 Host on the evening, actor Hugh Grant

 The Springboks' Springboks 7s and Toulouse's pocket rocket Cheslin Kolbe representing the Bokke

   


Michael Jansen


IOL Sport

