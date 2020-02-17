Springbok rugby legend Bryan Habana has been inducted as the 69th member of the Laureus World Sports Academy in Berlin on Saturday, before today’s 20th anniversary Laureus Sports Awards in Berlin.

CAPE TOWN - The 20th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards is happening in Berlin, Germany on Monday night.

South Africans are featuring not only as nominees for awards but host on the evening, Actor Hugh Grant also chose to open the evening with those words spoked by former South African President Nelson Mandela, when he said:"Sport has the power to change the world..."