MARRAKECH – Tunisia's Khaled Babbou was named president of Rugby Africa at the elections in Marrakech at the weekend while SA Rugby's CEO Jurie Roux was voted into the important role of secretary-general.
The rest of the new executive board is Ugandan Andrew Owor (vice-president) and treasurer Tano Elvis (Ivory Coast).
#BREAKING NEWS 💥🏉🌍 - Today, March 2, 2019, in Marrakech, was held the 13th General Assembly of Rugby Africa during when Khaled Babbou has been elected as the new president of Rugby Africa @RugbyAfrique @APO_source https://t.co/6jfWAoGWvz— Rugby Afrique (@RugbyAfrique) March 2, 2019
Seven members were also elected to the executive committee:
Rolande Boro (Burkina Faso), Aaron Jani (Zimbabwe), Clement Sinkamba (Zambia), Nasser Bougja (Morocco), Herman M'Bonyo (DRC), Paulina Lanco (Burundi) and Guedel N'Diaye (Senegal).
Outgoing president Abdelaziz Bougja was unanimously elected honorary president.
