Siya Kolisi led the Springboks against England last year in what was an historic moment for South African rugby. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Siya Kolisi made history by becoming the first black Springbok captain last year when he led the team to a series victory over England in June.

Now that special moment may become immortalised in world sporting history, after Kolisi made the final shortlist of three for the Laureus World Sporting Moment of the Year.

The public have been encouraged to vote, and Kolisi had enough to be included in the top three alongside former Scotland rugby lock Doddie Weir and Xia Boyu.

Boyu is a 69-year-old double amputee from China who managed to summit Mount Everest – on his fifth attempt. He lost his feet on his first attempt in 1975, when he gave a member of his team his sleeping bag, and made use of prosthetic legs to make the climb last year.

Weir has Motor Neurone Disease (MND) – which also led to the death of Springbok great Joost van der Westhuizen. Weir has set up a foundation and is determined to find a cure for MND.

The Laureus World Sports Awards will take place in Monaco on Monday, February 18, and will be broadcast on SuperSport 2 (channel 202) at 8pm SA time.

IOL Sport

