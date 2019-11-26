CAPE TOWN – If he hadn’t been a proud South African, Cheslin Kolbe may have been given the freedom of France by now.
Kolbe was once again recognised for his outstanding displays in 2019 for club and country on Monday night in Paris, when he was chosen as the best player in the French Top 14 for the 2018/19 season.
The former Stormers star joined Stade Toulousain in 2017, and hasn’t looked back. It is on the basis of his performances in French club rugby that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus handed him his Test debut against Australia last year.
Kolbe played a big part in Toulouse winning the French Top 14 title last season – scoring six tries in 16 matches – and put himself on the global map with his stunning try in the Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama earlier this month.
Apart from the Player of the Year award, Kolbe was also chosen as the best Top 14 Player at the World Cup, as well as the Try of the Season for an incredible team touchdown against Pau in May.