EAST LONDON - Springboks rugby winger Makazole Mapimpi says he is more excited about winning the 2019 World Cup in Japan than scoring the first Springboks try during the final against England last weekend.
Speaking to media in East London on Saturday during the Springboks' victory parade in Buffalo City, he attributed the victory to team work, world class coaching, and messages of support from the people of South Africa.
The Springboks visited East London on Saturday before moving on to Port Elizabeth for Sunday, and then to Cape Town for the final leg of the victory tour on Monday. Buffalo City is the home town of both Mapimpi and team mate Lukhanyo Am.
It was the combination of the two players in Japan that resulted in the first Springbok try during the final.
"I was thinking about winning the world cup as a team, [the try], it's a bonus for me. I was excited to hear that after the game," said Mapimpi.