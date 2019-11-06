Captain Siya Kolisi with the Web Ellis trophy arrives back on home soil at the O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

JOHANNESBURG – Following their arrival in Johannesburg from the triumphant Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan, the Springboks are set to embark on a five-day victory Trophy Tour.

The Springboks’ RWC Trophy Tour kicks off in Gauteng on Thursday when they will travel through parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto, parading the Webb Ellis Cup from an open-top bus.

The route plans for Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town (Friday to Monday) will be communicated in the next day or two.

The route plan for Gauteng 

Pretoria:

08h30 to 09h30: Union Building South Lawns

09h30: Parade starts in an easterly direction down Stanza Bopape Street 

Right into End Street

Right into Pretorius Street in a westerly direction 

Left into Gordon Street (which becomes Jan Shoba Street)

Right into Burnett Street 

Left into Park Street

Left into Kirkness Street, past Loftus Versfeld 

Right into Jorissen Street (becomes Kotze Street, A Reyeng route into Nana Sita)

Right into Paul Kruger Street and around Church Square 

Right into Madiba Street

10h30 to 11h00 Stop at Tshwane House and then depart to Johannesburg

South African Rugby team captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup as he is greeted by hundreds of fans upon his arrival at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo airport on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Jerome Delay

Johannesburg and Soweto:

14h00: Parade starts at 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein to Metro Centre and across the Nelson Mandela Bridge 

Onto FNB Bank City in Simmonds Street

Onto Nasrec Road past Riverley and to the FNB Stadium 

South to Ben Naude Street 

Left into Immink Road

Right into Chris Hani Street past Maponya Mall 

Right into Klipspruit Valley Road

Left into Kumalo Main Road and left into Vilakazi Street and onto the Hector Pieterson Memorial 

From approximately 15h45 to 16h15: past Orlando Stadium 

