Captain Siya Kolisi with the Web Ellis trophy arrives back on home soil at the O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

JOHANNESBURG – Following their arrival in Johannesburg from the triumphant Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan, the Springboks are set to embark on a five-day victory Trophy Tour.

The Springboks’ RWC Trophy Tour kicks off in Gauteng on Thursday when they will travel through parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto, parading the Webb Ellis Cup from an open-top bus.