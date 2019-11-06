JOHANNESBURG – Following their arrival in Johannesburg from the triumphant Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan, the Springboks are set to embark on a five-day victory Trophy Tour.
The Springboks’ RWC Trophy Tour kicks off in Gauteng on Thursday when they will travel through parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto, parading the Webb Ellis Cup from an open-top bus.
The route plans for Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town (Friday to Monday) will be communicated in the next day or two.
The route plan for Gauteng
Pretoria: