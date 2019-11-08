CAPE TOWN – Overnight showers have not dampened the mood in Durban where the Springboks are, this morning, embarking on stage two of their Trophy Tour. Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Garden Court, the team’s hotel as the rainclouds cleared.

Burly Bok forward Duane Vermeulen got the crowd outside the hotel going when he took up position on the roof of the open-topped bus, clutching the famous William Webb Ellis trophy.

Excited fans gathered outside the Bok Hotel on Friday morning. Photo: Candice Unsworth

The route for the Durban Trophy Tour is:

09h15: Tour starts on Centenary Boulevard in Umhlanga

Right onto Umhlanga Rocks Drive