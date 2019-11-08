The Springboks preparing to take to the Durban streets on Friday morning. Photo: Candice Unsworth
Tendai Mtawarira and Siya Kolisi with the RWC trophy in Durban. Photo: Candice Unsworth
CAPE TOWN – Overnight showers have not dampened the mood in Durban where the Springboks are, this morning, embarking on stage two of their Trophy Tour.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Garden Court, the team’s hotel as the rainclouds cleared.

Burly Bok forward Duane Vermeulen got the crowd outside the hotel going when he took up position on the roof of the open-topped bus, clutching the famous William Webb Ellis trophy.

Excited fans gathered outside the Bok Hotel on Friday morning. Photo: Candice Unsworth

The route for the Durban Trophy Tour is:

09h15: Tour starts on Centenary Boulevard in Umhlanga

Right onto Umhlanga Rocks Drive

Then onto the M41 and the M2

Take the Curnick Ndlovu Highway offramp and make a right towards Mount Moriah

Left onto the M577 Route

Right onto Queen Nandi Drive

Left on Amanzimtoti Road

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi emerges from the hotel this morning, showing off the RWC trophy. Photo: Candice Unsworth

Approximately 09h30: drive past KwaMashu Station

Right onto Malendela Road

Right onto Queen Nandi Drive over M577 Route

Right onto R102 Chris Hani Road

Onto Riverside Road towards the M4 Ruth First Highway

South onto the M4 Ruth First Highway and onto Stalwart Simelane Street, which becomes Florence Nzama Street

Right onto Anton Lambede Street

Excited fans gathered outside the Bok Hotel on Friday morning. Photo: Candice Unsworth

Approximately 10h30: Mayoral visit stop at Durban City Hall

11h00: Depart City Hall via Anton Lambede Street

Right onto Brooke Road

Right onto Dr Pixley Kaseme Street to OR Tambo Parade and turn left

North via Battery Beach Road
Excited fans gathered outside the Bok Hotel on Friday morning. Video: Candice Unsworth

