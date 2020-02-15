BERLIN – Will Bryan Habana experience more joy with the Springboks at the Laureus Sports Awards?
Habana, a Laureus ambassador, jetted into the German capital on Saturday and will be cheering on Siya Kolisi’s Boks, who have been nominated for the Team of the Year award after winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The 36-year-old Habana, who retired with a South African record 67 tries in 124 Tests – just two behind Japan’s Daisuke Ohata’s world mark of 69 – was part of the 2007 Bok side that clinched the Webb Ellis Cup, and who were chosen as the Laureus Team of the Year.
“If you look at someone like Siya – where I was potentially at school worrying about what brand of rugby boot I wanted to wear, what type of movie I wanted to go and watch at the cinema… Siya growing up didn’t have a role model, his parents were missing in action – so to say – and he was worrying about where his next meal was going coming from...” an emotional Habana said in paying tribute to Kolisi at a Laureus event in Tokyo ahead of the World Cup final last year.
“For him to become the first black captain, to wear the same number six jersey that Nelson Mandela wore in 1995, as a South Africa, it’s pretty special.”