The Womenboks Sevens star Mathrin Simmers has been drafted into the 15s team to play Madagascar. Photo: @WomenBoks on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer has named the same starting team for the second Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifier against Madagascar at Bosman Stadium in Brakpan on Tuesday (start 15h00). In the first match, the Springboks defeated Uganda 89-5.

The only changes to Raubenheimer’s squad are on the bench, where Mathrin Simmers (scrumhalf), Nomsa Mokwai (flanker) and Nqobile Mhlangu (winger) have been drafted in. They replace Felicia Jacobs, Kathy Dludla and Vuyolwethu Maqolo respectively.

Should Mokwai and Mhlangu take to the field, they will make their Springbok Women’s debuts.

“It is good to be able to select the same team,” said Raubenheimer. “Hopefully, by maintaining consistency and having the team playing together for the second time, we will be able to deliver an even better performance.”

Raubenheimer singled out better accuracy as something they would like to improve on, saying: “I would like to see us execute our structures better in general, while also improving our decision-making and keeping our foot on the pedal so that we can keep on choking the opposition until the end. We had a chat about that, so hopefully, our accuracy will improve.”

The Springbok Women are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for tomorrow's match against Madagascar with the side back on the training field for the second time today @Springboks @RugbyAfrique pic.twitter.com/GzvLKpvGem — Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) August 12, 2019

The Springbok Women’s coach expected Madagascar to launch a strong challenge against his charges, and said: “All the participating teams are similar in the sense that they fight until the end and never give up. So we will have to be at our best to ensure that we can contain them and make things tough for them.”

The Springbok Women will face Kenya in their final match of the tournament on Saturday, with Madagascar taking on Uganda.

The team at the top of the table at the end of the competition will book their place in the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

The Springbok Women’s team to face Madagascar:

15 Eloise Webb (SA Rugby contracted), 14 Ayanda Malinga (Golden Lions), 13 Zintle Mpupha (SA Rugby contracted), 12 Zinhle Ndawonde (KZN), 11 Snenhlanhla Shozi (Border), 10 Zenay Jordaan (SA Rugby contracted)

9 Tayla Kinsey (KZN), 8 Aseza Hele (Eastern Province), 7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa (Western Province), 6 Lusanda Dumke (Border), 5 Rights Mkhari (SA Rugby contracted), 4 Celeste Adonis (Boland), 3 Babalwa Latsha (captain - Western Province), 2 Lindelwa Gwala (KZN), 1 Yonela Ngxingolo (Border)

Replacements: 16 Annique Geswind (Western Province), 17 Onako Jita (Boland), 18 Maxine Engelbrecht (Griquas), 19 Nomsa Mokwai (Western Province), 20 Sizophila Solontsi (KZN), 21 Mathrin Simmers (SA Rugby contracted), 22 Nqobile Mhlangu (KZN), 23 Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border)

African News Agency (ANA)