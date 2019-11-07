JOHANNESBURG - World Cup winning Springbok flyhallf Handre Pollard will miss his side’s trophy tour starting on Thursday in South Africa as he recovers from a facial injury. According to rugbyrocks.com, the number 10 who contributed 22 points in South Africa’s 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) final in Japan over the weekend, suffered a broken cheekbone.

The 25-year-old posted a photo of himself in hospital on instagram on Wednesday evening with the caption : “Not quite the trophy tour I had in mind. Would do this a 1000 times over to hold Bill again…”

Handre Pollard's post on instagram. Picture credit: instagram.com/handrepollard

The Springboks’ RWC Trophy Tour kicks off in Gauteng on Thursday when they will travel through parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto, parading the Webb Ellis Cup from an open-top bus.

The route plans for Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town (Friday to Monday) will be communicated in the next day or two.

African News Agency (ANA)