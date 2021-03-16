Sti Sithole latest Lions player to be hit with injury

JOHANNESBURG - The Lions' concerns at loosehead are a bit more worrisome than initially thought, but the union will be content in the knowledge that they have adequate cover for the position for the next fortnight.

With the departure of the "Bulldog" Dylan Smith this week, the team's stock in the No 1 jumper has taken a knock and it was further revealed on Tuesday that the Lions go-to man in that position, Sti Sithole, is suffering from a slight niggle to his hamstring, and is expected to only return to training next week. He will, therefore, not be eligible for selection for the Lions' third preparation match against the Sharks on Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm).

It is also probable that Sithole won't be rushed back for the Stormers clash a week later, leaving the position open for Nathan McBeth and Banele Mthenjane to continue their development in the next two matches. If push comes to shove, the Lions can also call upon the Under-20s Nkosikhona Masuka, while Springbok Ruan Dreyer can also pack down at that side of the scrum, although it is not his preferred position.

The Lions further divulged and updated the other injuries to their squad on Tuesday, and perhaps the biggest set-back teamwise is the loss of Springbok flank Jaco Kriel until at least June due to undergoing ankle surgery. Other players out due to long-term injuries include centre James Mollentze, who limped off against the Eastern Province last week due to an ACL, MCL and meniscus injury, and is expected to be out for nine months, while forward Mark Snyman has fractured his right wrist and will not play for three months. Utility-back Gianni Lombard, meanwhile, continues his recuperation from knee surgery, and is expected to return as scheduled in October, with the possibility of an earlier comeback.

It is not all bad news on the injury front through. 2017 SA Schools captain Travis Gordon will be able to return to the field, if all goes well, next week, while both loose-forward Hacjivah Dayimani (meniscus) and full-back EW Viljoen (knee) are also set for a return then, albeit on the training ground. Flanker Roelof Smith, who injured his knee during the Pumas match almost three weeks ago, is expected to return to the team in the second week of April, while lock and younger brother of Vincent Tshituka, Emmanuel (shoulder), a week after that. Springbok wing, Jamba Ulengo, meanwhile, has already begun his training regiment earlier this month, having healed from a knee injury picked up in December last year.