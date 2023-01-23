Stormers’ Dan du Plessis included in Champions Cup team of the week

Durban — Stormers centre Dan du Plessis is the only South African to be included in the weekend’s team of the Heineken Cup, according to the renowned French publication Midi Olympique.

As much as Du Plessis deserves to be in that side after his stellar performance in his side’s defeat of Clermont in Cape Town, the French are clearly still miffed with Eben Etzebeth for ditching Toulon to move to the Sharks because the Springbok lock was sensational against Harlequins but his scoring of a quick-thinking solo try and the making of another did not impress Midi Olympique.