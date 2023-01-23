Stormers’ Dan du Plessis included in Champions Cup team of the week

Durban — Stormers centre Dan du Plessis is the only South African to be included in the weekend’s team of the Heineken Cup, according to the renowned French publication Midi Olympique.
As much as Du Plessis deserves to be in that side after his stellar performance in his side’s defeat of Clermont in Cape Town, the French are clearly still miffed with Eben Etzebeth for ditching Toulon to move to the Sharks because the Springbok lock was sensational against Harlequins but his scoring of a quick-thinking solo try and the making of another did not impress Midi Olympique.
The DHL Stadium is 𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐊![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐆 🎸![CDATA[]]>🥁![CDATA[]]>🎷— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 21, 2023
Hooker @josephdweba2 provides a filthy offload and Daniel du Plessis breaks through the line, weaves round the last man and scores @THESTORMERS' third try 🙌#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/3NSQT7jvui
But well done to Du Plessis, who scythed through the midfield and then showed terrific pace for a crucial second-half try after Clermont had kept the Stormers at bay in the first half with some stoic defence.
The Stormers had to come from behind to eventually prevail 30-16 and Du Plessis’ try was a game-changer.
All in all, the 27-year-old Du Plessis made 54 metres from 13 carries and one offload.
Midi Olympique Team of the Week: 15 Nick David (Harlequins), 14 Jack Nowell (Exeter), 13 Thomas Darmon (Montpellier), 12 Dan du Plessis (Stormers), 11 Olly Wodburn (Exeter), 10 Ollie Hassell-Collins ((London Irish), 9 Jean-Marc Doussain (Lyon), 8 Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), 7 Nick Timoney (Ulster), 6 Jac Morgan (Ospreys), 5 Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), 4 Romain Sazy (La Rochelle), 3 Kirill Gotovtsev (Gloucester), 2 Joe Marchand (Toulouse), 1 Andrwe Porter (Leinster).
