Stormers manage to keep two stalwarts but Warrick Gelant off France - report

Cape Town - While the Stormers have managed to retain the services of two key players, they have reportedly not succeeded in keeping Springbok Warrick Gelant in the Cape. While Gelant joined the Stormers just two years ago, Western Province and the Stormers have reportedly been in talks with the 26-year-old to extend his contract - which ends in June - since late last year.

According to reports, Gelant will swap Cape Town for Paris at the end of the current season after receiving a lucrative offer from Top 14 club Racing 92. The offer is reported to be in the region of €450,000 (R7.7 million) per season. In the Stormers’ first two United Rugby Championship games of the year, Gelant was named on the bench while fellow Springbok Damian Willemse started at fullback. Gelant got his first start of the year in their 20-10 victory over the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium, and against the Lions at the weekend, he started at 15 with Willemse at 12. Head coach John Dobson has previously spoken about his plan for the Bok duo, having stated that Willemse could be played somewhere else to accommodate both players in the starting line-up.