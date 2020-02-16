JOHANNESBURG - Stormers boss John Dobson praised his team’s character after they scored a match-winning try in the final minute against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday to remain unbeaten in this year’s Super Rugby competition.
Centre Ruhan Nel crossed the whitewash after the final hooter had sounded to help his team to a 33-30 round three victory. The Lions had earlier powered their way into the lead after falling well behind just after halftime.
The win was the third in a row for the Capetonians, who also beat the Hurricanes and Bulls, and their first win in Joburg against the Lions since 2015.
“When the Lions scored late on I took the view that we’d chucked this one away,” said a happy and relieved Dobson afterwards.
“But the guys showed some character ... the one thing we have done this season.