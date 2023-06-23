Stormers, Province youngster Imad Khan ready to make step up for Baby Boks at U20 Championship

Cape Town — He had his first taste of United Rugby Championship (URC) and Currie Cup rugby this year, and for the young Western Province and Stormers scrumhalf Imad Khan that is where he wants to be. Even Stormers and WP coach John Dobson tipped the 19-year-old, who made his URC debut in January this year before making his Currie Cup one in May, to reach great heights in his career

And the former Bishops boy wants to use the World Rugby U20 Championship as a stepping stone to propel him to greater heights. He will be the starting scrumhalf on Saturday (kickoff 7 PM) as the Junior Springboks take on Georgia in their first game of the tournament in Stellenbosch' Danie Craven Stadium. Khan is one of the experienced players the Baby Boks will lean on in the tournament as they look to clinch their first title since doing it back in 2012 on home soil.

"Getting my URC and Currie Cup debut in one season has been one amazing journey so far," Khan said ahead of the opening match. "It's been a special few months before I started preparing for this competition. I've learned a lot in the last six months, and my game has grown tremendously. As a person and rugby player, you learn a lot (being involved in a senior setup). "The help from coaches and your teammates is invaluable. It's amazing to rub shoulders with my teammates. It's helped me a lot and hopefully, I can show it in this competition."

Khan had the privilege of growing his game with two of the top scrumhalves in South Africa at URC level Herschel Jantjies and Paul de Wet in Cape Town. Both helped the Stormers to the URC title in 2022 and played a big role in getting the Cape side to the final this year and to the playoffs of the Champions Cup.

"I could not have asked for better mentors than Herschel and Paul. They are true teammates, and we spend a lot of time together on and off the field, working on the game and other small things. "Whatever questions I have, I can take it to them, and they don't hesitate to help. They always lend a hand and show me what they've learned along the way. "It's amazing to have teammates and role models like that. I would not have asked for anybody else to be working alongside."