Willem Alberts may be 35-years-old but he says there are still a good few miles left in “this old diesel engine”. Alberts has returned to the Lions where it all started for him almost straight after school in 2005 after spending the last four years in France playing for Stade Francais (2015-2019) and before that for the Sharks (2010-2015).

He is without a doubt in the twilight of his career - in fact, he thought he was done when he left the Sharks to move to France in 2015 - but is now hoping to finish on a high in front of his “own people” in Lions colours.

“When I left to go overseas four years ago it was as if I was going to retire in France,” he said this week. “But I suppose at the end of the day what matters is what happens out there on the field and over the last two years I’ve really enjoyed my rugby again. I did some rehabilitation exercises (with the Lions) at the end of last year and have now fallen in as a player. I think I’ve still got a few miles left in this old diesel engine. I feel good, even though in the mornings I sometimes roll out of bed rather than stand up.

“I’m excited. I’ve got a new energy. I thought I was done in South Africa in 2015, but to now be able to come back here to see out my career at the Lions, where it all started for me, is special.”