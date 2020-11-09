Another injury blow for Gianni Lombard after electric Lions displays

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Just as he was generating a modicum of his final form, and setting tongues-a-wagging about his performances, it has been confirmed that Gianni Lombard will play no further part this season after sustaining a long-term injury. The Lions released the news on Monday, revealing that the dynamic 22-year-old had ruptured his right ACL (knee) during their 30-25 loss to the Blue Bulls this past Saturday, and would be out for at least nine months. Lombard will consult a specialist for surgery this week. Previously, Lombard had injured both his ACL and MCL against the Chiefs in 2019, although as per the statement from the Lions, his current injury is the opposite knee this time around. It will surely be a crushing disappointment to Lombard and his ambitions as the much-talked about young utility back was having a generally good season thus far. Lombard participated in the Springbok Showdown last month and since the commencement of the SuperRugby Unlocked tournament, has reiterated that interests from the national setup with industrious and solid performances. Playing at fullback, he was one of the architects in the backline that blew the Griquas away a fortnight ago, and this past weekend stood up manfully against a Bulls side that applied vice-grip like pressure on the proceedings.

He will now miss the final Lions game of SuperRugby Unlocked and all of the Currie Cup, with a return set for July or August next year, depending on his recuperation.

In spite of the set-back of losing Lombard, Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen should not be too despondent going forward. The coach has options at the No 15 jumper.

EW Viljoen will most likely return to the position this weekend, with former Bulls utility back Divan Rossouw, yet to participate in any competitive match so far this season, also an option or as cover. If push-comes-to-shove, Van Rooyen can also select a handful of exciting prospects from the Under-21 side.

On Saturday, the Lions will close out their SuperRugby campaign with their final match of the tournament against the Pumas (kick off 4.30pm). The Joburgers will hope to collect maximum points, so as to complete the first half of the season with 15 points.

Currently, Van Rooyen and Co sit fifth in the standings on 10 points having played one more game then the Stormers, Sharks and Cheetahs above them.

After this weekend, they will then enjoy a bye week, before resuming the season in their first game of the Currie Cup against the Griquas in Kimberley at the end of the month.

The Lions will announce their team for the Pumas encounter at Emirates Airline Park on Thursday.

@FreemanZAR