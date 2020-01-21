Attacking mindset can only do SA rugby good









Nobody can say that SuperHero Sunday wasn’t entertaining. But the Marvel-themed action should have also served another purpose - to feed an attacking mindset that can only do South African rugby good. Photo: Kim Ludbrook/EPA Nobody can say that SuperHero Sunday wasn’t entertaining. But the Marvel-themed action should have also served another purpose - to feed an attacking mindset that can only do South African rugby good. While the Stormers and the Bulls will be pleased that they got the results to complement that excitement, they won’t need any reminding that pre-season results aren’t the first thing to consider when trying to work out your odds ahead of a proper Super Rugby game. One thing that can and should be noted from the past weekend’s activity is the brand of rugby that was put on show. Wouldn’t it be good to see more of that from the South African teams this year? A pleasing number of individuals showed confidence on attack, and they brought the accuracy to boot. Yeah, there were many scrappy patches, as one should expect after a significant spell without playing time and perhaps a few Coronas and Bacardi Breezes over the festive period, as Stormers coach John Dobson jokingly mentioned. But, overall, it also showed glimpses of the kind of play SA players can produce and what fans can be treated to.

Going with a more ball-in-hand approach is something that has definitely been given more air time by SA coaches in recent years, and the Stormers, in particular, have made no secret of their attacking goals over the last few years.

It’s an approach the long-serving bastions of structure, the Bulls, have flirted with, so have the Sharks. And with a backline like that, it’d be a crying shame if it doesnt continue to feature on their to-do list.

It’s also an approach the Lions have made their primary weapon, so much so that they have been accused of becoming too one-dimensional in that regard and not showing enough respect for “pragmatic” rugby.

But in order to grow in that regard, as with anything else, it needs to be consistently worked at ...something that the Stormers perhaps haven’t done enough of, despite the verbal ambition.

They looked good in that department at times, but you could never really shake the feeling that they’d creep back into their shells once the going got tough ... like on that tour to New Zealand.

But Dobson has made it clear that the strike force they have at their disposal cannot go to waste and that their game should be built around those players, players like Sergeal Petersen, Damian Willemse and Dillyn Leyds.

Just imagine that. It could really be something. Not just where the Stormers are concerned, but every franchise in the country.

I mean, look at the beauty and efficiency fans in Soweto witnessed when Lukhanyo Am kicked ahead for Makazole Mapimpi to chase. That vision and fine execution gave his fellow Bok the opportunity, and it was one that Mapimpi didn’t let go to waste.

Lions general Elton Jantjies’ devastating attacking mixture.

All of those clips can become regular fixtures going forward. Not at the expense of any “traditional” strengths, it doesn’t have to be one or the other.

The Boks’ success in Japan and how they achieved it was something else. It could serve as the perfect turning point.

So, wouldn’t a fine continuation of that be seeing the SA sides perform and entertain like they did at the weekend more regularly, and not just when they’re in their Marvel jerseys?





Cape Times

