CAPE TOWN – Is “mentoring” South Africa’s young flyhalves doing more harm than good?
When the news broke last year that Morne Steyn would be returning to the Bulls, the first thing that crossed my mind was how the move would impact the growth of Manie Libbok, how it would impact the opportunities he would get. And, only two weeks into the 2020 Super Rugby season, we’ve got a decent impression of how things are going to work in Pretoria.
I get it, Steyn brings experience. He played over a 100 games for Stade Francais since joining them in 2013 and represented the Bulls in 124 games between 2008 and 2013. He is still the leading all-time points scorer for the franchise. And then there is his neat stat of representing the Springboks in 66 Tests.
It’s all impressive, seriously.
But at 35-years-old, Steyn represents the past and the present at most. And if the Bulls continue starting him at No 10, they are giving the real future no real chance to get comfortable in that run-on blue jumper.