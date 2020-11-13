Best defence will decide the victors when Stormers host Cheetahs

CAPE TOWN - The result of the Stormers and Cheetahs’ Super Rugby Unlocked clash may just come down to whoever produces the strongest defensive effort. In any top-level level rugby game, defence is of course always important…it’s not like it ever doesn’t play a role in which way the result swings. But this weekend, it could be the decider. Until their game against Griquas, the Stormers had struggled in several areas. But against Griquas last week, they produced a satisfying outing, and the fact that they didn’t concede a single try would have allowed their fans to forgive them for their earlier woes. For the Cheetahs, surprisingly, defence has been a strength since rugby returned. And while it will by no means be the only thing John Dobson’s side will have to watch out for, it could be one of the biggest threats at Newlands on Saturday. The Free State team has a tackle success rate of 77 percent – second only to the Lions in the domestic competition (they are on 78 percent). The Cheetahs have, though, made the fewest tackles in the competition, but those that they have made have delivered good return.

Looking at the stats, one of the standout mentions is the Cheetahs’ success with their ‘backup’ tackles – in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition, 82 percent of their missed tackles have been followed up with another tackle – the highest number of all South African teams.

The Cheetahs are yet to concede a first-half try in the competition and, in total, they have let slip only 12 points in the first 40 overall.

So, considering the above, it makes it crucial that the Stormers not leave as many points out there this weekend as they did last because, while the Cheetahs’ defence has worked well, their ability to beat teams with the feet and flair cannot be forgotten. And while they can put the Stormers under pressure with a ball-dislodging hit or so, they can just as easily pounce and make their way to the tryline with the bags of speed they have out wide.

Also, the hosts’ support play is going to have to be there right from the start (especially given the opposition’s eagerness to follow up a missed tackle with another, and successful, attempt), and an 80-minute performance is non-negotiable.

If the Stormers manage to score a try or three in the first half against the Cheetahs, they need to follow it up with an equally effective second half.

Apart from the defensive contest, given the pace, skill and X-factor both sides have in their backline, what gets done on attack will be another sweet subplot in the ‘elimination round’ of the Super Rugby Unlocked competition.

So, while tries – and many soft-on-the-eye ones, to be clear – are expected when these two sides meet this evening, the contest when it comes to defence could just be the deciding vote.

The Stormers:

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Ruhan Nel, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augusts, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Marcel Theunissen, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Neethling Fouche, 20 Chris van Zyl, 21 David Meihuizen, 22 Ben-Jason Dixon, 23 Godlen Masimla, 24 Kade Wolhuter, 25 Michal Hazner, 26 Leolin Zas.

The Cheetahs:

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Jeandré Rudolph, 7 Junior Pokomela (captain), 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais

Replacements: 16 Boan Venter, 17 Marnus van der Merwe, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Aidon Davis, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Chris Smit

