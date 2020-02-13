Sharks coach Sean Everitt. Photo: Joe Allison/www.photosport.co.nz

DURBAN – Flyhalf Henry “Boeta” Chamberlain will make his starting Super Rugby debut for the Sharks in their game against the Hurricanes on Saturday after a family bereavement precluded the services of Curwin Bosch. Bosch has returned to South Africa and that means an opportunity for the 20-year-old Chamberlain, a product of Paarl Boys’ High.

Chamberlain was given opportunities by coach Sean Everitt in last year’s Currie Cup and showed some deft touches. He is adept at nudging balls into space off the boot and is a slick handler of the ball.

Chamberlain’s elevation to the starting line-up has meant an opening on the bench and, interestingly, Everitt has brought in an extra forward in loosie Phepsi Buthelezi.

That means the Sharks will have six forwards on the bench, an emulation of what Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus did at the World Cup.