Bulls announce touring squad for Australasian Super Rugby tour

JOHANNESBURG – The Bulls touring squad will depart for Australia on Monday as they embark on four-week Super Rugby tour of Australasia.

Bulls coach Pote Human included the entire match-day team that beat the Highlanders last weekend. The only player who will not depart with the team is Nafi Tuitavake, with former Junior Springbok midfielder Franco Naude taking the place of the injured Tongan international.

The additional players included are Dayan van der Westhuizen (prop), Louis van der Westhuizen (hooker), Marco Jansen van Vuren (scrumhalf) and Burger Odendaal (centre).

The Bulls will spend two weeks in Australia where they will face the Reds and Waratahs in Brisbane and Sydney respectively, before making the short trip to New Zealand to square off against the Hurricanes and Chiefs.

Human was optimistic about the tour after an emphatic 38-13 win against the Highlanders, but warned against complacency.