Bulls announce touring squad for Australasian Super Rugby tour
JOHANNESBURG – The Bulls touring squad will depart for Australia on Monday as they embark on four-week Super Rugby tour of Australasia.
Bulls coach Pote Human included the entire match-day team that beat the Highlanders last weekend. The only player who will not depart with the team is Nafi Tuitavake, with former Junior Springbok midfielder Franco Naude taking the place of the injured Tongan international.
The additional players included are Dayan van der Westhuizen (prop), Louis van der Westhuizen (hooker), Marco Jansen van Vuren (scrumhalf) and Burger Odendaal (centre).
The Bulls will spend two weeks in Australia where they will face the Reds and Waratahs in Brisbane and Sydney respectively, before making the short trip to New Zealand to square off against the Hurricanes and Chiefs.
Human was optimistic about the tour after an emphatic 38-13 win against the Highlanders, but warned against complacency.
"We needed that win to go on tour with our tails up," said Human.
"It has definitely boasted morale within our camp and the players are keen to build on that performance which is great because we are staring down the barrel of four matches against quality opposition with all four teams having won the competition before. We cannot afford to let our guard down, not even for a moment.”
Bulls touring squad:
Forwards - Trevor Nyakane, Jaco Visagie, Lizo Gqoboka, Muller Uys, Josh Strauss, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Ian Groenewald, Corniel Els, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wiehahn Herbst, Ryno Pieterse, Ruan Steenkamp, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Louis van der Westhuizen.
Backs - Embrose Papier, Manie Libbok, Rosko Specman, Johnny Kotze, Franco Naude, Cornal Hendricks, Warrick Gelant, Ivan van Zyl, Morné Steyn, Divan Rossouw, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Burger Odendaal.
Bulls fixtures:
Saturday
Bulls v Reds, Brisbane, 5.25am
March 21
Bulls v Waratahs, venue TBC, 10.45am
March 27
Bulls v Hurricanes, Wellington, 8.05am
April 4
Bulls v Chiefs, Waikato, 5.45am
African News Agency (ANA)