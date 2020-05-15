Bulls building 'something special' as Arno Botha returns to Loftus

CAPE TOWN - The Bulls have added Arno Botha to the Loftus Versfeld kraal, the union announced on Friday. The 29-year-old loose forward is set to join the team as of July 2020, if travel restrictions allow. Botha, who captained the Junior Springboks in 2011 was awarded the SA Rugby U20 Player of the Year, made his first class debut in the colours of the Blue Bulls junior teams before making his Currie Cup debut in 2011. His performances in South Africa’s premier domestic competition saw him earning a call up to the Bulls' Super Rugby side. His rise within South African rugby continued as he made his Springbok debut in 2013, before a serious knee injury curtailed his international career. He also represented South Africa A against the English Saxons in 2016. A short stint with London Irish in 2017 lined up his move to Munster in 2018, where he represented the Irish province with his explosive, barnstorming runs allowing him to become a regular fixture in the starting team. Jake White, director of rugby at the Blue Bulls Company is excited to have Botha back home.









“Arno is a proud son of Loftus, and there is no doubt that the fans will be ecstatic to see him back. He started his rugby journey here and played all of his junior rugby in blue. There were big things expected from him from a young age, and he has now grown into a complete and well balanced loosie. It’s no secret that we are in the process of building something very special at Loftus, and Arno is going to be a huge part of that.”

Botha is looking forward to his return.

“As one door closes another one opens, and with this in mind I just want to thank the Vodacom Bulls for the opportunity to be part of the #BullsFamily again, especially in this time. The Bulls have always and will always be a special part of my life and I’m looking forward to being back at Loftus. Is awesome to be heading home.”