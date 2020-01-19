JOHANNESBURG – The Lions and Bulls still have two weeks to go before they kick off their 2020 Super Rugby campaigns, and thankfully so.
Because if truth be told, the respective coaches Ivan van Rooyen (of the Lions) and Pote Human (of the Bulls) have plenty of tweaking to do before they can kick-start their campaigns with confidence and belief this year will be better than the last. This much was evident from Sunday’s showing at the FNB Stadium when the teams clashed in the Superhero Sunday event, with the Bulls beating the Lions 40-35.
Both teams made numerous handling errors – both passing and catching – while the decision-making was at times also extremely poor. The Lions also conceded numerous penalties which resulted in them being pinned in their own half for much of the encounter.
Van Rooyen’s men did, however, take the few try-scoring chances that came their way and the new head coach will be pleased with that aspect of his side’s performance.
Both teams scored some wonderful tries, with the new-look Lions centre pairing of Dan Kriel and Duncan Matthews showing great promise – both men also scored tries – while new wing Jamba Ulengo was also full of running. He played a big part in one of Matthews’ two tries.