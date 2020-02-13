DURBAN – The Sharks have been lying in wait in Wellington for a home team that has been on a fortnight’s overseas travel, but coach Sean Everitt is not falling into the trap of believing the Hurricanes will be fatally jet-lagged.
Saturday’s game is the first home game for the Hurricanes, who have been on a lengthy round trip that took them to Cape Town, Buenos Aires and then back to New Zealand on Monday.
The Sharks, conversely, have been in New Zealand for a fortnight, so jet lag is a distant memory for them.
The Sharks had long ago been tipped to win this one because of the travel factor, and the feeling that this game was there for the taking grew when the Hurricanes were thumped by the Stormers, only for the Kiwis to bounce back to snatch a dramatic win against the Jaguares.
“Their season has been similar to ours in a way because they have had two performances that have been vastly different from one another,” said Everitt from Wellington, alluding to the Sharks’ arm wrestle against the bulls in Durban and their sparkling win over the Highlanders.