Cape Town-born utility back Garth April was named in Sunwolves' Super Rugby squad. Photo: BackpagePix

CAIRO – The former Sharks utility back Garth April has been named in the Sunwolves' Super Rugby squad for 2020. The Japanese franchise on Tuesday named 15 players who have been contracted. The Cape Town-born April plays flyhalf but has been used at fullback and centre.

The 28-year-old April is well-travelled in his home country. Apart from the Sharks, April has also played provincial rugby for Western Province, Boland and Golden Lions.

Last season he played in Japan for the NTT Communications Rugby Football Club which plays in the Top League competition.