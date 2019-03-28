We've moved on, said Pote Human ahead of their match against the Sharks. Photo: Gavin Barker / BackpagePix

PRETORIA – Bulls coach Pote Human is adamant his charges have put the Loftus Versfeld slaughter to the Chiefs behind them as they look to get their campaign back on track. “We all know what happened last week but we’ve put it behind us and we are focused on the Sharks now,” Human said yesterday.

“I’m really excited about this game, we’ve had a great week and the players are excited to go out and show what we really can do.

“We all know we are better than what we produced last week. We are focused more on what we can do well to do better than we did last week and that is not difficult.”

Word from the Sharks camp is that they have “a bone to pick” with the Bulls pack following their previous encounter in Pretoria three weeks ago. The Bulls dominated the Sharks pack on the day which lay the foundation for their 37-14 victory.

Sharks flanker Jacques Vermeulen this week said they would lift the intensity up front, which would make for a brutal forward battle in the Shark Tank on Saturday.

Springbok scrumhalf Embrose Papier of the Bulls starts in place of Ivan van Zyl for the Super Rugby derby against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Gavin Barker / BackpagePix

Bulls coach Human said he expected a physical confrontation with the Sharks following their win over the Rebels.

“They know what we can bring and we also know they are a physical pack with quite a few Springboks among them, so we look forward to a great battle up front,” Human said.

Human has kept the changes to a minimum with specialist lock Eli Snyman moving back into the starting line-up with Hanro Liebenberg shifting to the side of the scrum.

Springbok scrumhalf Embrose Papier will also start in the place of Ivan van Zyl, while fullback Warrick Gelant has not fully recovered from a shoulder injury.

“Everyone knows the pressure is on but we know they are good players where we had three good weeks against South African franchises,” Human said.

“I know what they can do and they must show this weekend that they are hungry to play for the Bulls.”

The Bulls starting XV:

Divan Rossouw, Cornal Hendricks, Jesse Kriel, Burger Odendaal, Rosko Specman, Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen, Hanro Liebenberg, Ruan Steenkamp, Eli Snyman, Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Brits, Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: Corniel Els, Simphiwe Matanzima, Conrad van Vuuren, Jannes Kirsten, Tim Agaba, Ivan van Zyl, Manie Libbok, Johnny Kotze





