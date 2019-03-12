“After the incident in 2014, I had to adjust my diet. Meat is something I tried to cut out of my diet,” says Chiliboy Ralepelle. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Chiliboy Ralepelle insists he “did not take anything to the detriment of my career”, and is in the process of building a case to clear his name after a positive doping test. Sharks hooker Ralepelle was interviewed on the Marawa Sport Worldwide show on Radio2000 on Tuesday night, where he revealed that a substance called Zeranol had been found in his system after he was tested by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport on January 17 at Kings Park.

The ex-Springbok forward is awaiting the B-sample, and on Tuesday night, he said it was not a steroid.

Zeranol is used as a growth promoter in cattle.

“Once you know you’re not guilty of anything, you’re at peace with yourself. I know I did not take anything to the detriment of my career,” Ralepelle said.

“I got offered a three-year contract at the Sharks and I asked for a six-month contract, because I have other plans.

“After the incident in 2014, I had to adjust my diet. Meat is something I tried to cut out of my diet.

“The Sharks have come out and said they are willing to support me as far as they are able to. I have not had any contact with SA Rugby, as I do have my own legal team who are handling the case.”

Ralepelle has not been part of the Sharks squad since the positive test.

The 32-year-old front-rower has had two previous incidents, which saw him cleared after testing positive for methylhexanamine on the 2010 Springbok end-of-year tour, while he served a two-year ban after a positive test for an anabolic steroid, drostanolone, in 2014 while at Toulouse in France.

Ralepelle has played 25 Tests for the Springboks and over 100 Super Rugby matches for the Bulls and Sharks.

