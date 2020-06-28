Crusaders edge Chiefs in rain-soaked Christchurch

Fullback Will Jordan scored a try either side of halftime as the Crusaders outlasted the Chiefs 18-13 in the Super Rugby Aotearoa at a rain-drenched Christchurch Stadium on Sunday.

The 10-time Super Rugby champions made the most of their few scoring opportunities and defended brilliantly to make it two wins out of two in the competition and move into sole second place in the standings, three points behind the Blues.

Warren Gatland's Chiefs wrestled their way back from an 18-3 deficit but were left ruing a slew of untimely errors as they slumped to a third straight defeat in the all-New Zealand competition.

"Full credit to the Chiefs, they put us under a lot of pressure. I'm just stoked the boys got through," said Crusaders captain Codie Taylor.

Crusaders flyhalf Richie Mo'unga kicked the first points of the match in the 11th minute, and although the Chiefs dominated the next quarter, they were able to come up with only one Damian McKenzie penalty in response.