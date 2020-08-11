Crusaders seek 'cultural advice' after Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy damaged

WELLINGTON - The Crusaders are seeking "cultural advice" to repair the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy after it was damaged during their title triumph celebrations.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge confirmed on Tuesday the trophy had become another casualty of the 10-times Super Rugby champions, who won the domestic competition with a round to spare by beating the Highlanders on Sunday.

"Following the match on Sunday, the trophy has accidentally been dropped and incurred some minor damage," Mansbridge said in a statement published by New Zealand media.

"We have notified New Zealand Rugby, and sought cultural advice. Repairs will be made as soon as possible.

"The Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy was designed to be touched and passed around."