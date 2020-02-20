Dobson names strongest-possible Stormers side for Jaguares clash at Newlands









John Dobson has named his strongest-possible side to play the Jaguares at Newlands this weekend. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – The breakdown will be key for the Stormers in their Super Rugby showdown against the Jaguares at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 3.05 pm). Stormers chief John Dobson has named his strongest-possible team for the much-anticipated clash, and the lineup features four changes to the side that beat the Lions at Ellis Park last week. Among the backs, fit-again Herschel Jantjies returns at scrumhalf to form the halfback pairing with Damian Willemse, with Godlen Masimla, who started at 9 last weekend in Jantjies' absence, moving to the bench. In the loose trio, Jaco Coetzee returns at 6, with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Juarno Augustus again packing down at 7 and 8 respectively. In the second row, JD Schickerling starts in the place of the experienced Chris van Zyl alongside Salmaan Moerat after playing off the bench last week.

There is one change to the front row, with Frans Malherbe returning to the starting team at tight head in the place of Wilco Louw, who will make his 50th appearance for the Stormers when he comes off the bench.

The Stormers have welcomed Coetzee back at the perfect time. Given the challenge Dobson is expecting the South Americans to bring on the ground, Coetzee's absence would have been sorely missed had he had to sit this one out as well.

The physicality and athletic caliber of World Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and the gainline hunger of the abrasive Juarno Augustus will come in handy in the close quarters tomorrow afternoon. But given the threat the Stormers coach is expecting the Jaguares to pose at the breakdown, it's the addition of Coetzee that will could prove particularly significant.

"The stats suggest that they had the quickest ruck ball across the 2019 season, and that is one thing we will still have to watch this Saturday. We have to take the space at the breakdowns and ultimately slow them down. We can’t let them build up momentum," Dobson said.

"We don’t have many players at the franchise who can fulfill that role in terms of playing to the ball.

"I’m sure that Jaco will have a big job to do in terms of taking the speed off the ball. That will aid our defence and our linespeed."

We caught up with DHL Stormers flyer @SergeaLSP15 to find out a bit more about the smiling winger with the jet shoes. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/hieKxDi5Rx — DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) February 20, 2020

The Stormers' defense has been their biggest strength this season, and producing another big performance in the physicality department will go a long way against the Jaguares.

While the Argentines have experienced some tough times on the road in years gone by, Dobson believes they can't go into this match expecting the away factor to influence the Jaguares.

"They haven't traditionally been known as good travelers, but their results in New Zealand and Australia in recent years have been extraordinary, especially with this being the last year at Newlands. So I don't think they're poor travelers anymore."

"I think both teams will want to take away the other teams space. I know we say this about a game every week, but this is going to be a really physical clash."

Your DHL Stormers team that will take on the Jaguares at DHL Newlands on Saturday. Tickets from Computicket. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/bzGqKaA7ad — DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) February 20, 2020

The Stormers Starting XV:

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (capt)

Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw (50th Stormers cap), 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Johan du Toit, 21 Ernst van Rhyn, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis.

