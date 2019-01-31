Curwin Bosch will start in the number 10 jumper for the Sharks on Sunday. Photo:Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Curwin Bosch will start at flyhalf in a powerful Sharks team to play the Lions in Sunday’s Superhero double-header in Cape Town. Coach Robert du Preez has not hesitated in giving opportunities to some of the stars of the triumphant Sharks Under-19 team of last year.

Youngsters getting a shot off the bench are hooker Kerron van Vuuren, prop Khutha Mchunu, lock JJ van der Mescht and the Under 19 captain and No 8 Phendulani ‘Phepsi’ Buthelezi.

The run-on team largely consists of last season’s stalwarts although there are a handful of stars not considered because of their recent return from overseas commitments, the likes of Robert du Preez, Andre Esterhuizen, Ruan Botha and Philip van der Walt.

Louis Schreuder, who led the Sharks to Currie Cup glory last year, resumes the captaincy for Super Rugby.

Robert du Preez named a strong Sharks side to play the Lions on Sunday. Photo: Iain McGregor / www.photosport.nz

The Sharks side is:

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (capt), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Wian Vosloo, 22 Phepsi Buthelezi, 23 Cameron Wright, 24 Rhyno Smith, 25 Jeremy Ward, 26 Aphelele Fassi.





