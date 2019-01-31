Nick Easter is back for the Sharks' Super Rugby campaign. Photo: Action Images / Henry Browne

DURBAN – Nick Easter, the former England No 8, will be a welcome addition to the Sharks’ coaching staff for Super Rugby. Easter made an impact as a breakdown coach with the Sharks in their triumphant Currie Cup campaign last year before returning to Harlequins in London, but has now chosen to rejoin the Sharks.

Easter played 54 Tests for England and 281 times for Harlequins, retiring in July 2016 and immediately taking up the role of defence coach at the club.

Easter has looked to expand his coaching horizons by consulting with the Sharks.

“Nick added tremendous value during his time with us last year and really fitted into our team culture,” said Sharks coach Robert du Preez. “His experience and the tactical knowledge he imparted was excellent and I am sure as a young coach he also enjoyed embracing a new culture and learning from us.

“He has such a positive influence within the team environment and we look forward to him joining us next week.”

The Sharks’ first action of the year will be in Superhero Sunday at Cape Town Stadium which sees them play the Lions in the early fixture, with the Stormers and Bulls doing battle later in the day.

The Sharks wind up their pre-season preparations when they host the Bulls in a friendly.

The Sharks open their Super Rugby account on February 16 when they play the Sunwolves in Singapore.





