Ex-All Black Julian Savea breaks Super Rugby try-scoring record

Former All Black winger Julian Savea scored a record 61st try in Super Rugby on Friday as his Moana Pasifika side lost 23-29 to the Melbourne Rebels. Savea crossed early in the second half in Hamilton to become the competition's top try-scorer having been level on 60 tries with former Australian back Israel Folau.

Humble words from the NEW #SuperRugbyPacific all-time leading try-scorer 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ZwZ9bZjJqv — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 8, 2024 The 33-year-old brother of Ardie Savea, world player of the year in 2023, barrelled over for a converted try as Moana clawed their way back into the game at 19-17 down. It was not enough, as the Melbourne team eventually claimed the Super Rugby Pacific win by five tries to two.

"You can't start like that against a team like the Rebels. We showed our talent too late," said Savea, who scored most of his Super Rugby tries for former team the Wellington Hurricanes. "It means a lot," he said of his try record, adding that he preferred to celebrate individual accolades "privately". "I just want to learn from this with the boys, because it is important we turn up next week ready to go," he said. Moana play the Western Force away next weekend.

The Rebels suffered an early blow when their captain Rob Leota was forced off with a knee injury after three minutes following a barnstorming run. His team maintained their momentum, building up a 19-3 lead as winger Andrew Kellaway, scrum-half Ryan Louwrens and flanker Vaiolini Ekuasi all bagged tries. Lock Allan Craig pulled a try back for Moana when he crossed out wide as the hosts were 19-10 down at the break.

Moana slashed the gap when Savea made history. They pulled ahead for the first time on the hour mark when flyhalf William Havili stroked a penalty straight between the posts. Indiscipline cost Moana dear.

The Rebels regained the lead with Craig in the sin bin for a yellow card when winger Lachie Anderson barged over when the ball was moved wide from a scrum. Fly-half Carter Gordon missed his second conversion of the night with the Rebels 24-20 ahead.