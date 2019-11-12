The 27-year-old Kobus Van Wyk was on the verge of Springbok selection for a few seasons. Photo: www.hurricanes.co.nz

AUCKLAND – The Hurricanes on Tuesday sprung a surprise when they announced that former Stormers and Sharks backline star Kobus van Wyk has been signed for the Super Rugby season. The 27-year-old Van Wyk was on the verge of Springbok selection for a few seasons after he was capped for the SA Under-20 side. He plays wing and centre.

The Hurricanes are coached by New Zealander John Plumtree who spent several years at the Sharks and would have worked with Van Wyk.

He had a short stint in the French Top 14 competition with Bordeaux.