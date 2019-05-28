Damian de Allende is one of four SA players in this week's Super Rugby Team of the Week. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Four South African players have been included in the the Super Rugby Team of the Week with two from the Bulls and two Stormers stand-out. Stormers lock Cobus Wiese is in the team after winning five lineouts, making the most tackles (9/10) and gaining 33m from eight carries, as well as crossing for a try.

The only SA backline player to make the team is Stormers centre Damian de Allende. During the previous round of action, he made the equal-most carries (19) and ran for the second-most metres (117), as well as making the second-most offloads (3) of any player.

Bulls lock RG Snyman won the joint-second most lineout throws (8) of any player, while no second-rower won more turnovers (2) or beat more defenders (2).

Bulls flank Hanro Liebenberg made 19/21 tackles, won two lineouts, and made five carries from which he gained 17m and made a clean break.

Meanwhile Rebels fullback Dane Haylett-Petty and wing Marika Koroibete both feature in the Team of the Week while flyhalf Quade Cooper also finds a place.

Brumbies centre Tevita Kuridrani is also in as is Highlanders winger Waisake Naholo

The Chiefs hard-working pack has been rewarded with the inclusion of prop Atunaisa Moli and two impressive backrow forwards in flanker Lachlan Boshier and No 8 Pita Sowakula.

Four SA players made the Super Rugby's Team of the Week. Photo: @SuperRugby in twitter

The Super Rugby Team of the Week is:

15 Dane Haylett-Petty (Rebels), 14 Waisake Naholo (Highlanders), 13 Tevita Kuridrani (Brumbies), 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Marika Koroibete (Rebels), 10 Quade Cooper (Rebels), 9 Aaron Smith (Highlanders),

8 Pita Sowakula (Chiefs), 7 Hanro Liebenberg (Bulls), 6 Lachlan Boshier (Chiefs), 5 RG Snyman (Bulls), 4 Cobus Wiese (Stormers), 3 Alan Alaalatoa (Brumbies), 2 Damien Fitzpatrick (Waratahs), 1 Atunaisa Moli (Chiefs).

African News Agency (ANA)



