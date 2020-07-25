Hurricanes end Crusaders four-year unbeaten streak in Christchurch

WELLINGTON - Wes Goosen scored two tries to help the Hurricanes to a 34-32 win over the Crusaders, ending the home side's four-year unbeaten streak in Christchurch and breathing life into the final few weeks of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Fullback Jordie Barrett added 19 points with the boot as the Hurricanes moved into second place on the table with 16 points, three behind the Crusaders, who also suffered their first loss of the domestic competition.

Crusaders flyhalf Richie Mo'unga was instrumental in keeping his side in the hunt with flashes of individual brilliance, but he missed a sideline conversion of Sevu Reece's try with three minutes remaining that would have locked the scores up.

The Hurricanes had won their three previous matches in Super Rugby Aotearoa and used a video presentation of their 2016 victory - the last loss the Crusaders had sustained in Christchurch - as motivation.

It worked, with both sides playing controlled and aggressive rugby at near-test match intensity and the score swinging back and forth as both teams seized on their few opportunities to score.