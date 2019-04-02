“We’ve got seven Under-21 players in our Super Rugby squad; imagine what this team will be like in two years’ time,” says Lions coach Swys de Bruin. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG – The Lions have managed to secure the services of head coach Swys de Bruin for at least another two Super Rugby campaigns. This was announced by the Lions on Tuesday, ensuring De Bruin will be in charge during the 2020 and 2021 competitions.

He said he had accepted a contract extension because he had “unfinished business” with the Lions.

“I want to finish what I started here. With a young team and the right experienced guys, I believe we can achieve that,” said the man who took over from Johan Ackermann at the beginning of 2018.

“The future looks bright. I had opportunities to go elsewhere – this is a big world – but after a lot of consideration, I decided with my family that it is the right thing to stay.

“We’ve got seven Under-21 players in our Super Rugby squad; imagine what this team will be like in two years’ time.”

Asked what the unfinished business was, De Bruin said: “We still have to improve, become a better team, play a better brand of rugby.

“Maybe the bonus will be we win a cup or two, but it’s not about that – it’s about us reaching our maximum potential.”

De Bruin said his involvement as the Springboks’ attack coach – ahead of this year’s World Cup in Japan in October – wouldn’t take his focus away from the Lions Super Rugby team’s efforts this season.

Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of Lions Rugby Company, can confirm that @emirates Lions coach Swys de Bruin has committed to the LRC for another two years.

“Swys (de Bruin) will remain at the Lions and has extended his contract until 2021 with the franchise,” Straeuli said.#LionsPride pic.twitter.com/OQCR1ZcBnf — Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) April 2, 2019

“(Bok coach) Rassie (Erasmus) wants me to do the attack for the national team, but it’ll only be after the completion of the Super Rugby competition.

“My focus is 100 percent with the job at hand. After Super Rugby, we have two-and-a-half months to focus on the World Cup, where there will be camps and so on. So, at this stage, there is no interference.”





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook