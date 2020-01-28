CAPE TOWN – Having one Leyds on the field is hard enough for the opposition to handle. Having two would probably resemble somewhat of a nightmare (for those on the other side of the halfway line, that is).
But creating problems for the opposition isn’t something that Dillyn Leyds should be empathetic about at all, it’s a good thing for the Stormers, after all, and there is nothing he would like more than delivering a double dose of Leyds potency along with his brother, Tristan.
While chatting about the vibe in the Stormers squad ahead of their Super Rugby opener, Dillyn also got to talking about his younger brother and how his biggest dream at the moment is being on the Newlands pitch along with Tristan.
“He prefers playing fullback as well, and hopefully I will do well enough to stay in that position this season,” Dillyn said at the High Performance Centre in Bellville yesterday..
“We’ve got a five-year age difference so we never got to play representative rugby together, but it’s been a lot of fun during training. He sort of has the same feel about the game as I do, he enjoys running around and not just waiting for the ball to get to him, he likes trying to make things happen.