CAPE TOWN – The Stormers may have had to mix their midfield up quite a bit this season, but assistant coach Dawie Snyman is seeing the positive side of it – healthy competition. This season, the Stormers have fielded four different midfield combinations.

Damian de Allende has been the one constant, while Dan du Plessis, Dan Kriel and JJ Engelbrecht have all featured.

EW Viljoen has also recently added his name to the midfield hat, and Snyman explained that he offers another option.

“He’s training with us at the moment, he joined us last week after returning from injury, so it’s a matter of when he’s going to get that opportunity,” Snyman said when asked if Viljoen would get a chance.

“If Damian is not available, he’ll get an opportunity, but you also have to look at a guy like Kriel. He did well when he came on to the field, so it’s nice to have healthy competition.”

Although he started at 12 in the 2018 Currie Cup final, Snyman added that one player we shouldn’t expect to see walk through the midfield turnstile is Damian Willemse.

“He’s going nicely at the back at the moment, and Josh Stander played 75 minutes against the Blues at 12.

“So, we’re more looking at our flyhalves covering inside centre because we don’t want to move Damian from fullback... he’s doing well there, and it’s good for our kicking game and counter-attack.”

Following their 19-19 draw with the Crusaders, the Stormers didn’t train yesterday.

Snyman also added that Bongi Mbonambi and Willemse are the only two injury concerns heading into their next home fixture against the Highlanders on Saturday.

Mbonambi suffered a quad injury early in the first half of the Crusaders match, and was replaced by Scarra Ntubeni just after the 30-minute mark.

Willemse took a knock to his leg during the match, and will be monitored throughout the week.

