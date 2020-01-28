It couldn’t be more different for Curwin Bosch in 2020









This time last year Curwin Bosch was made a jack of all trades but a master of none. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix DURBAN – This time last year Curwin Bosch was about to enter the most frustrating period of his rugby career, a merry-go-round between fullback, the bench, and flyhalf which made him a jack of all trades but a master of none. Things could not be more different in 2020. The taciturn Robert du Preez has made way for the personable Sean Everitt as coach of the Sharks and Bosch has been firmly installed at flyhalf, by some margin his favoured position. Bosch, an unhappy camper in 2019 with designs on getting out of Durban, is now all smiles and in the starting blocks to guide the Sharks to potential Super Rugby glory. “A lot has happened for the good,” Bosch smiled yesterday ahead of Friday’s match against the Bulls. “There has been a lot of positive change at the Sharks and the players are in a very good space. There is a different vibe this year as we try to create a different culture,” Bosch explained before confirming that Everitt has told him that he will play flyhalf and flyhalf only.

“That was music to my ears,” Bosch said. “It is nice to have that clarity going into the season because for me to grow in confidence at (No) 10, I need game time. It’s the only way to get better.”

Bosch played flyhalf in the Currie Cup last year and the Sharks scored a bunch of brilliant tries. There will surely be more of the same in Super Rugby, when you add World Cup sensations Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am to that Currie Cup mix.

Bosch, though, warns that the trick for him this season is to judge just when to unleash the rockets at his disposal.

“Game management is about getting the balance right between kicking for territory, passing, and having a go yourself,” Bosch said. “At 10 you have to be very good at identifying that window of opportunity of when it is on for the backs to have a go.”

That’s true. You can’t run everything and there is huge merit in keeping your forwards on the front foot. It is how the Boks won the World Cup.

“There is nothing worse for a pack of forwards than to come out of a scrum and go backwards,” Bosch said. “The flyhalf has to get the balance right and that comes from consistently doing the basics well, and keeping the forwards headed in the right direction because that, in turn, gives me the platform to explore options.”

Last week, Everitt further showed his backing for Bosch by naming him one of the vice-captains, stating that Bosch was vociferous in team meetings about how the Sharks should play.

“I have always liked responsibility, which is why I perform better at No 10, where there is more pressure to perform for the team,” he said. “As far as leadership is concerned, I am young in years (he turns 23 this year) but I have been around the block... I will be playing my 50th Super Rugby game soon.”

Curwin Bosch of the Sharks during the recent Super Hero Sunday match against the Stormers. Photo: Kim Ludbrook/EPA

And if Bosch plays well, he would dearly love to add to his two Springbok caps.

“Part of the reason I am still in South Africa is that I want to play for the Springboks - that is the reason why I started playing rugby. In four years’ time, I will be 26 and in my prime... that is when I want to be at the World Cup. It is a building process starting this year and it couldn’t have started better than with me having the backing of the coach to play 10.”

Mike Greenaway

The Mercury

