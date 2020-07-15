Jaco Visagie joins Burger Odendaal at the Lions
The Lions have snapped up another Bulls player, this time hooker Jaco Visagie, who has joined the Joburg team just days after it was announced that former skipper Burger Odendaal had also crossed the Jukskei River.
The 28-year-old Visagie, who grew up in the Boland and represented that province at schoolboy level, has played Super Rugby for the Bulls on 47 occasions since 2015 and in the last two years also turned out for Gloucester in England and Toulouse in France.
The former Varsity Cup “Dream Team” selectee is the newest Bulls player to join the Lions.
Beside Odendaal, who was unveiled as a Lions signing earlier this week, the Joburg team has regularly offered playing opportunities to men who’ve turned out for the Pretoria team.
The newest member to join the squad - Jaco Visagie.— Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) July 15, 2020
Just recently Duncan Matthews and Roelof Smit joined the Lions from the Bulls, but going back to the time when Johan Ackermann was still the coach, the likes of Courtnall Skosan, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, Warwick Tecklenburg and Rohan Janse van Rensburg all left Pretoria for Joburg.
Some of the Lions’ other recent lockdown signings include Rabz Maxwane, Ruan Dreyer and EW Viljoen - all seasoned campaigners who’ve either played in Super Rugby or in the Pro 14.
@jacq_west
IOL Sport