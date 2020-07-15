Jaco Visagie joins Burger Odendaal at the Lions

The Lions have snapped up another Bulls player, this time hooker Jaco Visagie, who has joined the Joburg team just days after it was announced that former skipper Burger Odendaal had also crossed the Jukskei River.

The 28-year-old Visagie, who grew up in the Boland and represented that province at schoolboy level, has played Super Rugby for the Bulls on 47 occasions since 2015 and in the last two years also turned out for Gloucester in England and Toulouse in France.

The former Varsity Cup “Dream Team” selectee is the newest Bulls player to join the Lions.

Beside Odendaal, who was unveiled as a Lions signing earlier this week, the Joburg team has regularly offered playing opportunities to men who’ve turned out for the Pretoria team.