Jake White continues buying spree as James Verity-Amm bolsters Bulls

CAPE TOWN – Whether the Rainbow Cup takes place or not, Jake White is still preparing full steam for next season’s PRO16, with the Bulls announcing yet another new signing on Monday. Griquas fullback James Verity-Amm has joined the Pretoria franchise, “effective immediately”, after being a reassuring presence in the Kimberley side’s last line of defence last season. The former Western Province Under-21 utility back, who was born in Kroonstad but grew up in the Cape – where he attended Hottentots Holland High School in Somerset West – also had stints in Australia with two Super Rugby sides, the Western Force and Brumbies, while he played in the local Varsity Shield for UWC as well. It appears as if a brace of tries for Griquas against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, during last year’s Super Rugby Unlocked tournament, impressed White enough to sign him. “James is a talented player who is rock solid on both attack and defence. His acquisition will only strengthen our backs and we are looking forward to adding a player of his ability to our roster,” the former Bok coach said in a statement on Monday.

Verity-Amm has some serious competition for the No 15 jersey, with incumbent David Kriel having been solid throughout the Unlocked and Currie Cup campaigns, while his younger brother Richard showed his talent in the recent Preparation Series.

White has said before that a long season awaits South African players, with the Rainbow Cup set to be followed by the Currie Cup, before the PRO16 starts around October, and he needs all the depth he can get.

But Verity-Amm’s arrival in the capital city should also mean that Johan Goosen – who White said earlier this year “is coming” to the Bulls from French club Montpellier – won’t be utilised at fullback, with the Springbok also able to play at flyhalf and inside centre.

Bok loose forward Marcell Coetzee has already confirmed his move to the Bulls, and could arrive earlier than June to complete his latest injury rehabilitation.

There have been media reports in recent days that former SA Under-20 giant flank/lock Jacques du Plessis, who started his senior career at Loftus Versfeld, is set to return to the Bulls after his French club Montpellier announced that he will be released at the end of the season from his current contract, which was supposed to conclude in June 2022.

@ashfakmohamed

IOL Sport