DURBAN – Super Rugby this year has been a happy homecoming for James Venter, the Sharks flank who was under-utilised at the Lions but is now prospering back in his home-town.
Venter was signed by the Lions after finishing school in Durban but was lured back to KZN by Sharks coach Sean Everitt, and the 23-year-old has hit the ground running with excellent performances in the Sharks’ victories over the Bulls and Highlanders.
It was Venter’s try on the half an hour mark against the Highlanders last week that broke the deadlock between the teams and sparked a spree of points for his team.
Venter made the most of a turnover and after taking a pass from Sikhumbuzo Notse he hurtled 40m to the tryline.
“I saw the defence opening up for me and I thought: 'drop the clutch and make this work,'“ he said enthusiastically from the Sharks’ base in Wellington where they play the Hurricanes on Saturday.