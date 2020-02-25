Jantjies feels he can still improve for the Blues clash









It would be scary if Herschel Jantjies, the game-changing scrumhalf who scored the Stormers’ first try in the second half after a dry opening stanza against the Jaguares on Saturday, got any better. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix – CAPE TOWN It would be scary if Herschel Jantjies, the game-changing scrumhalf who scored the Stormers’ first try in the second half after a dry opening stanza against the Jaguares on Saturday, got any better. You know ... the same guy who has also worked his sorcery on the international stage for the Boks on a good few occasions. Speaking at their training base in Bellville yesterday, Jantjies touched on the work-ons he reckons he has, their tough game against the Jaguares and their upcoming Round Five clash against the Blues.

Regardless of how good a player you are, there is always room for improvement. But Jantjies isn’t the kind of guy you need to remind of that. No. That was easy to see yesterday.

“There’s still some stuff I need to work on. Your weekend (your performance in a match) is never as good as you think it was, you realise that when you review it on Monday,” he said after being asked how he rated his performance against the Jaguares.

Jantjies missed out on the trip to Ellis Park two weeks ago as he was nursing a sternoclavicular injury.

He was ready for their latest clash against the Argentinians, and on that intercept try he scored, he said: “I think everything is just a result of our system. I’ve probably scored a lot of tries like that one at training, so I guess that makes it easier.

“I’m happy I didn’t think about my injury and let that hold me back. We were just happy to get the result.”

The Stormers face the Blues at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm), a game in which Jantjies just wants to build on the results they’ve achieved until now.

“We have a week to prepare for the Blues, and I’m really excited about that, can’t wait to play at Newlands again.

“We’re really excited for this weekend, hopefully we can just pick up where we left off.”





