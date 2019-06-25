Jesse Kriel scores a try for the Bulls. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – South African players Jesse Kriel and Andre Esterhuizen provide the midfield pairing in the Super Rugby 'Quarterfinal Team of the Week' which was named on Tuesday morning. Although both excelled in their teams' defeats, their individual performances were noteworthy and will strengthen their claims for national team selection in the weeks ahead.

Kriel, the Bulls' outside centre, was flawless on defence making all his tackles with the post-match stats showing it was nine out of nine. On attack, he beat three defenders and provided one try assist.

Sharks inside centre Esterhuizen was perhaps overused to take the ball up but he ended scoring his team's lone try from one of his 16 carries. In addition, he made three clean breaks and two offloads.

Bulls' lock RG Snyman closed out a storming season and is no stranger in the 'Team of the Week' selections.

Last weekend, he made a round-high five offloads, which were two more than any other player. He was equally reliable at the set-piece and won a total of seven lineouts.

RG Snyman of the Bulls in action during last month’s match against the Rebels in Melbourne. Photo: Julian Smith/EPA

Meanwhile, the Brumbies contribute four players to the team including frontrowers Folau Faing'a and Alan Alala'alatoa who were terrific at the set-piece and in defence, No 8 Pete Samu and wing Henry Speight.

The Crusaders' defence of their Super Rugby title is still on track and they will be encouraged by the form of flyhalf Richie Mo'unga who continues to get better and better and also makes the team.

Super Rugby 'Quarterfinal Team of the Week' Graphic: @SuperRugby on twitter

Super Rugby Quarterfinal 'Team of the Week'

15 Solomon Alaimalo (Chiefs), 14 Henry Speight (Brumbies), 13 Jesse Kriel (Bulls), 12 Andre Eterhuizen (Sharks), 11 Ben Lam (Hurricanes), 10 Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes), 1 Joe Moody (Crusaders), 2 Folau Fainga'a (Brumbies), 3 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies), 4 Guido Petti Pagadizaval (Jaguares), 5 RG Snyman (Bulls), 6 Pablo Matera (Jaguares), 7 Sam Cane (Chiefs), 8 Peter Samu (Brumbies).

African News Agency (ANA)