Lions choose consistency for Stormers clash at Newlands

JOHANNESBURG - The brains trust at the Emirates Lions have decided that consistency will be key on Saturday (kick off 7pm) against the Stormers after announcing their team to travel to Cape Town.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen has made one change to his starting line-up - and an injury enforced one at that - as the Johannesburg side head off to Newlands this weekend in their second round fixture of SuperRugby Unlocked.

Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, after a solid and zippy performance last week against the Sharks, finds himself in the starting XV, replacing the injured Dillon Smit, who will be on the sidelines for at least four months. Springbok Ross Cronje will deputise for the 22-year-old on the bench.

Other than that, Van Rooyen has kept faith with the team that lost 19-16 to the Sharks in their opening encounter and will once again rely on Carlu Sadie, Sti Sithole, Jaco Visagie, Marvin Orie and Willem Alberts in the tight five in what is shaping up to be a titanic battle of the forwards this weekend against the Stormers.

Meanwhile, EW Viljoen gets an opportunity to improve on his showing from last weekend, while Burgen Odendaal and Dan Kriel will continue to grow their midfield partnership at centre.